Williamsport, Maryland-Norman Elwood Lowe, 81 of Williamsport, MD and formerly of Mt. Airy, MD and Millsboro, DE, passed away on Friday April 19, 2019 at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD.



Born in Frederick, MD on September 14, 1937, he was the son of the late Reginald Eugene Lowe and the late Ruth Helen Crawford Bowman



He retired from the Montgomery County Public Schools where he worked as a painter.



He was of the Methodist faith.



Norman was a member of the Fraternal Order of Moose Lodge #2462 Williamsport, MD, Lodge #1540 Rockville, MD, Lodge #371 Frederick, MD and Lodge #646 Lewes-Rehoboth, DE. He was also a member of the Senior Center of Millsboro, DE. He enjoyed traveling across the country and taking cruises and woodworking. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson's in his younger years.



Norman is survived by his wife of 55 years Theresa Ann Colombo Lowe, his daughter Felicia A. "Lisa" Clark and husband Jimmy of Huyett's, MD, his son James R. McCracken of Boonsboro, MD, 4 grandchildren Kerri, Jeremy, Ashley and Kayla and 2 great granddaughters Nora and Chloe.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Eleanor Collins, 2 brothers Lawrence Lowe and Harvey Lowe and a half sister Jackie Christin.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Osborne Funeral Home 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD 21795. For the convenience of family and friends the funeral home will open Tuesday at 9:00am,



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 11:00am at the funeral home with Chaplin Jeff Casto officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday at Prospect United Methodist Cemetery 5923 Woodville Rd. Mt. Airy, MD 21771.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019