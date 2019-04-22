Home

Norman Philip Bak


1956 - 2019
Norman Philip Bak Obituary
Norman Philip Bak, age 63, of Frederick MD, passed peacefully under Hospice care on April 18, following an extended illness. Born in Massachusetts on April 15, 1956, Norman travelled and lived in many places, but always considered Maryland his home.

Norman is survived by family and many friends. He was always there to help others and share his advice. He will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
