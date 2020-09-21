Odetta Brown

Odetta Louise Brown, 82, of Taney Village, Frederick, MD, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home, from lung cancer even though she never smoked. She was born on May 27, 1938 in Martinsburg, WV to the late Ernest G. and Bernice Painter Brown.



She moved with her parents in 1952 to Frederick, where she graduated from high school in 1956. She worked at Cappello's grocery for two years prior to going to Sears Roebuck for 35 years. While living with her Mother and nephew in Shepherdstown, WV,



she worked at Jefferson Security Bank.



At the age of 65 she completed her desire of visiting all 50 states including, a 5000 mile trip she and her doggie took in her van.She also visited friends in Germany, Mexico and Canada. From 1956 through 2005, she belonged to several bowling leagues from Arcade to Terrace Lanes. In her younger days she enjoyed being active in Girl Scouting, going from a Brownie to a leader. She enjoyed taking part in charitable activities, such as Walkathons, Bowlathons and at the age of 40, she roller skated for 24 hours for the March of Dimes. In 1990 she was the United Way Volunteer of the year for Frederick County, and for 12 years she was coordinator of the Feagaville Food and Friends.



After moving back to Frederick in 2003, she and best friend Norma enjoyed going to casinos and playing penny slots, mostly at Charles Town, but also trips to Las Vegas, Delaware and Pennsylvania.



She firmly believed that God's greatest gift was friendship and she had the misfortune of losing some very special friends: Norma Martin in 2019, Kitty Reed in 2006, Cleo Derry and Peggy B. Snoots and a very special nephew, Alan L. Brown.



She is survived by very dear friends, Millie Johnson, of FL, Jane Smith and husband Joe, of CA, many old friends from Sears as well as Peggy, John, 5th floor neighbors and others from Taney Village. Also surviving is a brother, Gary Brown, sister, Ginger Fisher and husband Charles, niece, Tiffany Fisher and cousins, Donna Roberts and husband Ronnie and Debbie Manning and husband Rick.



She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Feagaville. Odetta would like to give special thanks to Dr. Neeti Bhargava and Julie El-Taney for their loving care and friendship they gave to her and Norma, and also to Hospice of Frederick County.



Per her wishes there will be no service as she chose to donate her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board for advancement of medical research education. Due to her love and ownership of cats and dogs, through the years, she would like and memorial gifts be made in her memory to any Animal Welfare Association of ones choice.



Information by Keeney and Basford Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store