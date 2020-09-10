Odiemae Amelia Harris, age 94, of Frederick, died at 4:40 PM, Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at her home in Frederick, MD. She was born February 18, 1926 in Dickerson, MD to Clyde Ambush and Dorothy Wolf Ambush (both deceased). She married Paul E. Harris, Sr. on May 10th, 1941, and was his loving wife until his death December 7, 1987.One surviving brother Webster Ambush.Left to always cherish her memories are her surviving children (2) sons and (2) daughters, Paul E. Harris, Jr, wife Martha Jane JoAnn Manuel, Randolph A. Harris, wife Rowena, and Helon A. Harris.One son, Richard R. Harris and wife Helen both preceded her in death.Eleven grand children with (2) devoted, Dayton and Angela, and (23) great-grand, and (15) great-great grand-children.Odiemae was a long-time resident of Frederick, MD where she lived as a child. She was featured as one of the "Living Treasures" of Frederick County, 90 years and older sponsored by A.A.R.C.H. (African American Resources Culture and Heritage). She loved cooking, watching soap operas, attending Jehovah Witness Bible Study programs, and reading the Bible. Her great-grand son, Ricky Bowie was her caregiver.The visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home at 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. Route 15 North), Frederick, MD 21701 on Monday, September 14th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, and service to follow.The funeral has limited restrictions due to COVID-19.