1/1
Odiemae Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Odiemae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Odiemae Amelia Harris, age 94, of Frederick, died at 4:40 PM, Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at her home in Frederick, MD. She was born February 18, 1926 in Dickerson, MD to Clyde Ambush and Dorothy Wolf Ambush (both deceased). She married Paul E. Harris, Sr. on May 10th, 1941, and was his loving wife until his death December 7, 1987.

One surviving brother Webster Ambush.

Left to always cherish her memories are her surviving children (2) sons and (2) daughters, Paul E. Harris, Jr, wife Martha Jane JoAnn Manuel, Randolph A. Harris, wife Rowena, and Helon A. Harris.

One son, Richard R. Harris and wife Helen both preceded her in death.

Eleven grand children with (2) devoted, Dayton and Angela, and (23) great-grand, and (15) great-great grand-children.

Odiemae was a long-time resident of Frederick, MD where she lived as a child. She was featured as one of the "Living Treasures" of Frederick County, 90 years and older sponsored by A.A.R.C.H. (African American Resources Culture and Heritage). She loved cooking, watching soap operas, attending Jehovah Witness Bible Study programs, and reading the Bible. Her great-grand son, Ricky Bowie was her caregiver.

The visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home at 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. Route 15 North), Frederick, MD 21701 on Monday, September 14th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, and service to follow.

The funeral has limited restrictions due to COVID-19.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Resthaven Funeral Services Resthaven Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved