Ola Mae Moore, 86, of Barnesville, MD, formerly of Winter Springs, FL, died peacefully surrounded by family on May 22, 2019.
She was the wife of Cortland W. Moore.
Born on July 31, 1932, in Johnson City, TN, she was the daughter of the late William Algae and Minnie Mae (Johnson) Covey.
Ola was a pastor with the Salvation Army and a member of the Barnesville Baptist Church.
Surviving besides her husband are three children, Daniel Myron Moore, Joy Rebecca Deaver, Josephine Kauer; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two children; Gloria Moore Leibbrandt, Deborah Kay Budwig; one sister, Mary Sparks and two brothers, William and James Covey.
A celebration of Ola's life will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday July 13, at the Barnesville Baptist Church, 17917 Barnesville Road, Barnesville.
Arrangements by Hilton Funeral Home, Barnesville.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 24 to May 25, 2019