Olga Mary Dixon, 100, of Kemptown, MD, passed from this life on Friday, July 5th. Beloved mother to Diane Hancock and her husband, Kevin, Grandmother to Katherine King and her husband, Jesse; Robert Hancock and his wife, Brandi; Great-Grandmother (or "Aunt Grammy" as they called her), to Everett, Scarlett, and Wyatt. She is preceded in death by her parents, Silvio Bertolini and Madelena Faina Bertolini, and her siblings Joseph Bertolini, Elizabeth Ambrose (Vicki), and Ernest Bertolini. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews.



She was a generous, independent, and enormously strong-willed person. She loved puzzles, getting sunburned, eating sunny side up eggs, scallops and hush puppies, playing ace takes all and solitaire. She loved Duck, NC and Sugar Loaf Mountain. Her favorite time of year was Christmas, and she loved being "Santa" to her family. She made the best rigatoni around. She had a knack for crocheting, and lit up hundreds of the darkest hospital rooms with her gorgeous creations. She left this earth a Centenarian and a Great-Grandmother, two titles that very few have the privilege of calling their own. We mourn her loss, but celebrate the extraordinary life she had. A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 22 to July 23, 2019