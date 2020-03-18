|
|
Olin T. Nave left his earthly home on March 15, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in 1934 in Ponca City, Oklahoma and was the son of the late Leslie H. and Anna (Crosley) Nave. He was the loving husband of Janet Nave, to whom he was married for 57 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children; Marianna (Nave) McReal, Rebecca (Nave) Hub (Roger), Thomas Nave (Carolyn), Juliet (Nave) Alexander (Stuart); and John Nave (Brenda); and eleven grandchildren: Ian, Thomas, Ryan, Erin, Melissa, Madeline, Mia, Samantha, Joseph, Albert, and Sophie. He is also survived by two lifelong friends, Joseph and Nancy Miller. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Leslie Nave, Jr., his sister Mary Lynn (Nave) Haggerty, and his infant granddaughter Francesca McReal.
Mr. Nave enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served his country. He was a Korean War veteran. Following his service with the Marines, he attended University of Houston and earned a BA, with a major in Fine Arts and a minor in Chemistry. He was a very talented artist and painter. He was a career federal civil service employee. He began his federal career with the Smithsonian Institution, where he met his wife, Janet. They had both started their jobs at the Smithsonian Institution on the same day. Following his position with the Smithsonian Institution, he took a position with the Department of the Interior, National Park Service, Wayside Division, as a Visual Information Specialist. During his career, he oversaw the installation of exhibits for numerous National Park Service Visitors' Centers. He was directly involved in the planning, designing, and production of several exhibits nationwide. Following his federal retirement, he was employed by Southern Research, Inc., where he supported medical research efforts. Upon full retirement, Mr. Nave took great enjoyment in spending time painting at a downtown Frederick art studio which he shared with his wife. Mr. Nave was very proud of his family, his children and grandchildren, and their accomplishments. He was very involved in all of their activities and supported their endeavors. Mr. Nave enjoyed spending time with his family, especially attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events, camping, and family gatherings. Mr. Nave was a member of the Woodsboro American Legion Post #282.
The family greatly appreciates the support and compassion provided by Frederick Hospice staff. Donations may be made in memory of Olin Nave to the Holy Family Catholic Church, Middletown, Maryland or the Frederick County Hospice, Frederick, Maryland. Arrangements are being handled by the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, Maryland. Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Middletown, Maryland, with the interment at the Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown, Maryland. The current circumstances related to public health restrict attendance for the memorial service and interment to immediate family members only. The family greatly appreciates everyone's support in adhering to this request.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020