Oliver "Pete" Cashell

Oliver "Pete" Cashell Obituary
Oliver C. (Pete) Cashell

March 14, 1917 - April 30, 2019

102 years old

Pete leaves behind a legacy of hard work and love for the land and animals through a lifetime of farming. This legacy has been and is being embraced and carried on through the 5 generations he leaves behind. Pete gave his all at whatever he did whether it was working with or showing and driving teams of Draft Percheron horses for over 35 years, field work, gardening, taking care of animals, or butchering. Pete lived and breathed Maryland air until 6 years ago when he retired to Pennsylvania to spend his last years relaxing and sharing a lifetime of stories with his family. Oliver was the oldest son of Wallace and Hilda Cashell. His wife of 69 years, R. Marie Cashell; his sisters, Catherine Alderton and Mary Unglesbee; his brother, G. Douglas Cashell; his step-daughter, Joyce Leonard preceded him in death. Pete is survived by son, George W. Cashell (Diane), step-daughter, Mildred Leishear, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 11am to 12pm at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882, where funeral services will be held at 12pm. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sunshine, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 2 to May 3, 2019
