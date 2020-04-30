Olivia Tubergen, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020, at Country Meadows of Frederick, where she resided for the last three years.



Born in Leadville, Colorado to Elizaida and Teodoro Roybal on May 9, 1930, she was the oldest of ten children. Her early life was spent on her families' ranch. After graduating from Ignacio High School, she moved to San Francisco to work as a telephone operator. There she met her husband, Theodore Tubergen, a Navy Corpsman. Together they traveled to Japan and Taiwan, inspiring a life-long love of travel, and began their family abroad before settling in Rockville, Maryland. For their retirement, Olivia and Ted designed and built their dream house in Middletown. There they enjoyed nature and entertaining family and friends. Olivia also enjoyed an active social life: playing bridge, book club, and meeting with friends and neighbors at the Middletown Historical Society. Olivia prized education, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from Frostburg State University at the age of 65. She continued to foster education in others as a tutor and mentor.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Theodore; a son, Gary; daughter, Terri ; grandchildren, Erin, Jessica, Taylor, Jillian and Lindsay; and great-grandchildren, Hans, Archadia, Oscar and Evelyn.



A service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.



The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Country Meadows and Hospice of Frederick for the compassionate care and support she, and our family, received.



