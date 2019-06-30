Ollie Martee Tregoning, 66, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019.



Born on July 15, 1952 in Frederick, MD and was the son of the late Howard Husted Tregoning and Doris Mae Stambaugh.



He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He centered his life around the VA. He loved hunting, fishing and riding his Harley.



He is survived by one son Jonathan Tregoning and Fiance' Brandie Hall; one daughter Eustacia Clabaugh and husband James Clabaugh of Falling Waters; four grandchildren Hannah Tregoning of Middletown, MD, Elizabeth Clabaugh of Rohrersville, MD, Reesa and husband Cody Mahoney of Brunswick, MD and James Clabaugh, Jr of Falling Waters; two great-grandchildren Emma and Cory Mahoney; one brother Howard G. Tregoning of Spring Mills; one sister Charlotte Sullivan of Frederick, MD; numerous nieces and nephews and a very special buddy, "Sassy".



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Brown Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VA Medical Center at 510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25405.



Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on June 30, 2019