Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Omie Baker
Omie Baker
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Omie Baker


1939 - 2019
Omie Baker
Mrs. Omie Mae Reeves Baker, 80, of Kearneysville, WV and formerly of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the home of her daughter Eva and son-in-law Gary, after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Baker. Born in Gurley, AL on September 26, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Molly Reeves.

Surviving are her six children, Duane, Debra, Jeffrey, Dawn, Eva and Edward, nine grandchildren, Jonathan, Justin, Gina, Donna, Nicole, Ashley, Linsey, Haley and Cierra, 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by a dear friend, Judy. She was preceded in death by a brother and sister.

We would like to thank Hospice of the Panhandle for assisting Eva and Gary with her care in her final days.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 and or the , 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
