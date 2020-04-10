Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Resources
More Obituaries for Ora Isaac
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ora E. Isaac


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ora E. Isaac Obituary
Ora Evelyn Isaac, 88, of Frederick went to be with the lord Tuesday March 31st 2020. Born July 23rd,1931 in Washington, DC to the late Harry and Mary (Zizios) Ferris and was the beloved wife to the late Joseph Belt Isaac.

Ora lived her life in generous service to her family and to legions of children as a long time librarian in the Montgomery County School System.She doted on and was so generous with her grandchildren, the jewels of her life. Ora loved vacationing at Ocean City Md, attending Greek Festivals, crabbing, and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She is survived by children Jeffrey Lynn Isaac and Marianne Isaac Morrison (Bob), Grandchildren Jeffrey Lynn Isaac Jr,(Katie)Allen C Isaac (Lauren),Bryan N Morrison (Rachel Askounes) and Kendyl R Morrison, Great grandchildren Adelyn M and Luke D Isaac and her sister Anna F Rockey (Col William Rockey)(Ret)

A memorial service will take place at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home ,106 East Church Street, Frederick, Md 21701 at a date to be determined. Inurnment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences can be made on www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -