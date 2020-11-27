Orville Richard Baker, age 88, of Rocky Ridge, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home. Born March 25, 1932 in Lloyd Station, he was the son of the late Orville M. and Annabelle Shriner Baker. He was the husband of Dorothy Leister Baker who died in 2016.
Orville was a lifelong member of Monocacy Church of the Brethren, Rocky Ridge. He had been employed for 30 years with Cambridge Rubber Co., Taneytown and then with Rotorex, Walkersville, retiring in 1997. He enjoyed riding in his courting buggy and carriage in parades, playing cards, shooting pool, playing softball and spending time with his family.
Surviving are children, Deborah Ayers of Rocky Ridge, Darlene Fogle and husband David of Thurmont, Diane Stambaugh and husband Greg of Fairfield, PA, Alan Baker and wife Alice of Herndon, VA and Richard "Rick" Baker and wife Jeni of Emmitsburg; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by 6 sisters and 2 brothers.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, from 12 noon - 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, followed by a graveside service at Rocky Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery, with Pastor Tracy Wiser, officiating. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Monocacy Church of the Brethren, 13517 Motters Station Rd. Rocky Ridge, MD 21778 or Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
