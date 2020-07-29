1/1
Oscar Mendez
Oscar M. Mendez from VA passed away on 7/24/20 in the hospital after a short illness. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and raised in NYC. He is survived by his son Oscar E. Mendez from Nebraska, two sisters, Luisa Little & husband Stephen from Harpers Ferry, WV and Lidia Hewitt & husband Arthur from Frederick, MD. Also several nieces and nephews, and several great nieces and nephews. He enjoyed socializing with friends and family. He was a very generous person. He liked doing art work and cooking. He will be missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at http://michaeljfox.org or to Way Station of Frederick, MD at greatnonprofits.org/org/way-station-inc.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
