Otis Burdette
1947 - 2020
Mr. Otis Burdette, 73, of Hagerstown, Maryland passed away at the Meritus Medical Center on Tuesday, November 24th.

He was born in Frederick, Maryland on April 28, 1947 and was the son of the late John R. Burdette and Helen I. Burdette.

Otis retired from Ryder Trucking after many years and was currently working part-time at Windmill Acres Inc.. He was an avid bowler and was in three leagues at Turner's Dual Lanes in Hagerstown. He was proud of his many trophies and several perfect games.

He is survived by and will be deeply missed by his daughter, Juilianne Klasinski of Lakewood, WA, his son, Stephen Klasinski of Olympia, WA, his brother, Russell Burdette and wife, Carole of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, his 5 grandchildren and his 8 great-grandchildren.

He will be remembered by his additional family that loved him, Christopher Burdette, Jonathan Burdette, Adam Burdette and Katie Burdette.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to; The American Diabetes Association. Please see Otis Burdette's page at hiltonfh.com for more information on donating directly to his memory.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
