J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Owen Douglas Hawes

Owen Douglas Hawes Obituary
Owen D. Hawes passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at home after a 4 year long battle with cancer.

Married to Roxanne (Wiles) Hawes on 3/30/74. He leaves behind 2 sons;

Paul Lewis of Falling Waters & family, (including 2 grandsons, 2

granddaughters, & 5 great grandkids), & Lee Hawes & family, (including 2

granddaughters, & 1 great granddaughter), beloved sister Donna and

husband Dicky Wiles, (1 niece & 2 nephews, with 4 grandkids) and his "honorary Kids, Vince & Nicky Iser & family.

He is preceded in death by parents Alice & "Lee" Hawes, 1 sister Virginia

Hawes, and grandparents John & Mary Miller.

He enjoyed playing & listening to classic country music,

hunting mushrooms, frying chicken for family get togethers, &

woodworking.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
