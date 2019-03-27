|
Owen D. Hawes passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at home after a 4 year long battle with cancer.
Married to Roxanne (Wiles) Hawes on 3/30/74. He leaves behind 2 sons;
Paul Lewis of Falling Waters & family, (including 2 grandsons, 2
granddaughters, & 5 great grandkids), & Lee Hawes & family, (including 2
granddaughters, & 1 great granddaughter), beloved sister Donna and
husband Dicky Wiles, (1 niece & 2 nephews, with 4 grandkids) and his "honorary Kids, Vince & Nicky Iser & family.
He is preceded in death by parents Alice & "Lee" Hawes, 1 sister Virginia
Hawes, and grandparents John & Mary Miller.
He enjoyed playing & listening to classic country music,
hunting mushrooms, frying chicken for family get togethers, &
woodworking.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019