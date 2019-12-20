|
Mrs. Pauline Louise Stockman Tobery, 84, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Woodland Assisted Living Community, in Lovettsville, VA.
Twice married she was the wife of the late Charles Vincent Stockman and the late Robert Nelson Tobery. Born in Yellow Springs on May 19, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Evelyn Specht Stine.
Louise had worked for the Frederick County Public Schools at the Monocacy Elementary School and for many years at Sagners. She had a great love for her entire family and enjoyed many good times with them all.
Surviving are her sons, Gary Stockman and wife Janice, of Brunswick and Dale Stockman and wife Lori, of Libertytown, siblings, Charles William Stine, Allen Stine and Judy, Ronald Stine and Beverly Hubbard, grandchildren, Dwain Stockman and Jann, Kristie Graves and Phil, Justin Stockman and Lauren, Danielle High and Justin (JT) and nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Pastor Phil Graves, will officiate. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Capital Caring Hospice, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
