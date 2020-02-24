|
Ms Pamela Elaine Morgan passed peacefully from this life on January 15, 2020 at Frederick Health. Pam is the daughter of Becky Harding and the late Tom Harding of Frederick.
Left to cherish her memory is daughter Katrina Morgan (Marlow Butler) and grandsons Kalil Ricketts and Marryon Butler. Siblings Rick Himes (Becky), Tim Harding, Jeff Harding (Lisa), and Brenda Dahlgren (Jim). Also her much loved canine companion Doughboy.
Pam graduated from Frederick High and Frederick Community College.
Those desiring to make a memorial gift , kindly consider Frederick Hospice who provided excellent care for Pam during her final days or your local animal shelter.
Services are private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020