Pamela Peacock Hartman
1953 - 2020
Mrs. Pamela Peacock Hartman, 66, longtime resident of Emmitsburg, MD, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 peacefully at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born June 11, 1953 in Leesburg, VA., she was the daughter of the late Robert Peacock and " Pat" Benninger Peacock. Pam was the devoted wife and widow of the Joseph "Joe" Franklin Hartman, Jr. Pam Hartman was a graduate of Loudoun Valley High, class of 1971, after which she worked in the Travel Industry, where her charm, dedication and knowledge benefited her customers and colleagues. In 2003, she retired to Georgetown, SC where she became a Master Gardner and created a welcoming home where her granddaughters, who were her pride and joy, visited to much anticipation. She is survived by her two children, Joseph Shannon Hartman of Georgetown, SC, and Angela Hartman of Rocky Ridge, MD; two granddaughters, Colette and Irene; siblings, Laura Pierson and her late husband Frank Pierson of Winchester, VA, and Robert Peacock of Winchester, VA, and brother-in-law Daniel Virts Hartman and wife Jane of Brunswick, MD and Sister-in-law Carol Ann Rowe of Frederick, MD. Many nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by sister-in-law Virginia Walker.

A brief graveside service will be held at 10am Friday, 25 September, at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
