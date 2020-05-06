Pamela Ann Shaw, 67, of Middletown MD died Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born July 16, 1952 in Fairfield CA, she was the daughter of the late R. Kenneth and Virginia (Stottlemyer) Grimes.
She is survived by sisters Joni "Jo" Finch (Bruce), Patsy "PJ" Smith (Mark), and sister-in-law Bev Grimes, nieces and nephews Jen Isemann (Brian), Jim Finch (Morgan), Mike Smith (Lauren), Bill Smith (Tara), Ally Gaffigan (Sam), Sam Smith (Emily), Gina Buntin (Jeff), Angie Zimmerman (Shaun), Ben Grimes (Anna), fourteen great nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Rusty.
She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Grimes and niece Jessica Finch.
Pam earned her teaching degree at Frostburg State University and spent her four decades long career passionately teaching biology at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. If you are former students of Ms. Shaw's, you know she enjoyed being with all of you, teaching you, and wanted you to become the best version of yourselves.
Her family will always remember what a loving, interesting, learned, and generous person she was. She helped her family in every way possible and spoiled them also. One might mention a desired item in casual conversation and in just a few days, that item would magically appear at your door. Courtesy of Aunt Pam.
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a remembrance service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Animal Control of Frederick County, 1832 Rosemont Ave, Frederick, MD, 21702, or Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21701.
Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020.