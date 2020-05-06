Pamela Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Ann Shaw, 67, of Middletown MD died Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born July 16, 1952 in Fairfield CA, she was the daughter of the late R. Kenneth and Virginia (Stottlemyer) Grimes.

She is survived by sisters Joni "Jo" Finch (Bruce), Patsy "PJ" Smith (Mark), and sister-in-law Bev Grimes, nieces and nephews Jen Isemann (Brian), Jim Finch (Morgan), Mike Smith (Lauren), Bill Smith (Tara), Ally Gaffigan (Sam), Sam Smith (Emily), Gina Buntin (Jeff), Angie Zimmerman (Shaun), Ben Grimes (Anna), fourteen great nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Rusty.

She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Grimes and niece Jessica Finch.

Pam earned her teaching degree at Frostburg State University and spent her four decades long career passionately teaching biology at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. If you are former students of Ms. Shaw's, you know she enjoyed being with all of you, teaching you, and wanted you to become the best version of yourselves.

Her family will always remember what a loving, interesting, learned, and generous person she was. She helped her family in every way possible and spoiled them also. One might mention a desired item in casual conversation and in just a few days, that item would magically appear at your door. Courtesy of Aunt Pam.

Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a remembrance service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Animal Control of Frederick County, 1832 Rosemont Ave, Frederick, MD, 21702, or Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21701.

Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved