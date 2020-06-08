Pamela Sue Kolb, 66, of Frederick passed away on Wednesday, June 3. Born on October 19, 1953 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. Kolb Jr. and Mary Alice Kolb. A graduate of Frederick High School Class of '71.



Pam retired from TransIt. She also worked for the Frederick County School Board, Village Lanes and various retail stores.



She enjoyed bowling, softball, volleyball, and spending time with friends. She was a New York Yankees and New York Giants fan.



She is survived by one sister, Paula Kolb. She also leaves behind her beloved dog Bella. She will be missed by her many friends.



She was predeceased by a very good friend Tresea Gilbert.



Memorial donations may be made to Frederick Animal Control or Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy, MD.



