Patrice Loreen Kefauver, 53, of Frederick, Maryland passed away on Sunday, July 14 after a long hospitalization.



Patrice was born in San Diego, California on March 26, 1966 to the late Virgil Kefauver and the late Virginia (Carmack) Kefauver. Patrice loved the California lifestyle, learning to swim in the family's backyard pool when she was just a toddler.



When Patrice was sixteen her parents decided to relocate back to their hometown in Myersville, Maryland. Patrice graduated from Middletown High School in 1986.



Patrice has held jobs with Chevy Chase, First USA Health Care, Citi Mortgage and Maryland Mental Health Association of Frederick, Maryland.



But Patrice's passion and joy in life was fostering rescue dogs and cats with various rescue groups and the Frederick Humane Society. Patrice was known for being able to care for the most sick and injured animals, lovingly giving them the medication and round-the-clock treatment they needed, and she was always willing to take in litters of puppies or kittens which were especially difficult to place. She believed that every animal deserved to be loved and protected.



Patrice enjoyed spending time with friends, going fishing, listening to country music, going to the Great Frederick Fair and spending hours reading...especially James Patterson books.



During the last two years of Patrice's life, she fought hard to live but the last mountain was just too big, and she couldn't fight any longer and she was called home to rest. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.



Patrice is survived by her sister Brenda Beck of Yorba Linda, CA. and her brother-in-law Gregory Beck and two nephews Justin Beck and Kyle Beck both of Yorba Linda, CA. She is also survived by her best friends of more than 30 years Sandra Morrison and Kevin Wolfe. She will be missed by her two K-9 Chihuahua companions Roxi - A.K.A Gator and Raven - A.K.A. Boogie.



The family will be receiving friends from 4 pm to 7 pm on Monday, July 22 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. Funeral Services will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, July 23 at the funeral home. Father Gordon DeLaVars will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be shared to the Frederick County Animal Control in Memory of Patrice L. Kefauver, 1832 Rosemont Avenue, Frederick, MD. 21702. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 19 to July 20, 2019