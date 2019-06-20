Patricia A. White, age 59 of Thurmont, MD passed away on Sunday, June 16th at St. Joseph's Ministries in Emmitsburg, MD.



She was born in Jersey City, NJ on March 20, 1960, daughter of James H. White Jr. of Saylorsburg, PA and the late Dorothy (Bochman) McGovern.



Patricia had worked as a salesperson for Sheetz in Thurmont, MD.



She was of the catholic faith.



We have been blessed with the presence of Patricia in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her daughters: Megan Rizzo and her husband Christopher of Effort, PA and Sallie Fallo of Thurmont, MD. She was the loving and gentle grandmother to Gianna Rizzo of Effort, PA. She is also survived by her father James H. White Jr. of Saylorsburg, PA and his partner Marianne Wade of Effort, PA; a sister: Kathy Tashjian and her husband Thomas of Beachwood, NJ; two nieces: Melissa Golas and her husband Steve and Stephanie Cayne, a great niece, great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends and extended family.



In addition to her mother: Dorothy, she was preceded in death by a sister Gwendolyn Lemond.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am, Monday, June 24th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert, PA.



Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Sunday, June 23rd from 2 pm until 5 pm and Monday, June 24th from 9:30 until 10 am at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA.



Patricia will be buried at the Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville, PA .



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Patricia A. White to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on June 20, 2019