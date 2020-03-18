|
Patricia Ann "Gege" Caton passed away at the Kline Hospice House on Sunday March 15th.
Born on December 3, 1941 in Columbia, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Col. Howard Russell Moore (US Army) and Ann Teresa Somerville Moore.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years Thomas Andrew Caton Jr.
Patricia worked for the State of Maryland as a clerk of the circuit court for Montgomery County MD, retiring after 26 years of dedicated service.
She was a faithful parishioner of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic church in Frederick MD.
She was a member of the St. Katherine Drexel voyagers group, AARP, 50+ singles club of Frederick.
Pat loved being around people and always making new friends wherever she went. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises to the Caribbean, dining out (Hotdog Sunday's at Frederick Inn Airport), enjoying shows at Way off Broadway and Bus trips to the casino. She particularly enjoyed her weekly Mexican Train Domino game nights with her close friends. Time spent at home was filled with spoiling her two cats, Lucy and Ethel.
Pat is survived by her daughter Lynn Fugitt (Andy), her granddaughters Alyssa Smith (Chad), Kaitlyn Figgers, Ciara Figgers and her great granddaughters Kaelyn and Emersyn Smith, along with cherished nieces, nephews and friends.
A mass of Christian rites will be performed at a later date.
Interment will be private.
Our family would like to thank the staff at UMMC especially the Surgical ICU team for your care, as well as the staff at the Kline Hospice House for remarkable care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Rd, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020