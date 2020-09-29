Patricia Ann McLaughlin, 73, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.She was born December 18, 1946 at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC to the late Thomas H. Monard and Bonnie Cope Monard. She was the wife of the late Michael McLaughlin who predeceased her in 2003.Raised in Rockville, MD, she graduated from Richard Montgomery High School in 1964.Patsy, as she was known to everyone, was a feisty woman who made an impact on every person she came across. She loved her family, friends, and coworkers. Her pride and joy was her granddaughter, Brittany, who was her world.Surviving are her children, Melissa (future son-in-law Travis Johnson) and Joseph McLaughlin; granddaughter, Brittany Naylor and grand-dog, Gunner; siblings, Joseph Monard (Monika), and Cheri Schwartzbeck; nephews, Matthew Schwartzbeck (Vanessa), and Bobby Monard (Karen); nieces, Heather Sprague (Michael), Amy Wasson (Gus), Jamie Schwartzbeck, and Meagan Monard; great nieces and nephews, Natalie King, Hannah Wasson, Kennedy Usas, Jackson Usas, and Vivian Sprague; aunt Nancy Spring; and special cousins, Pam Jamison, Susie Bailey, and The Moxley Girls. She will be remembered by her best friends since the school days, Delores Schwartzbeck, Katie Stokes, Pat Bass, and the rest of the Richard Montgomery Class of '64. And Weis Store #100Besides her husband and father She was predeceased by her brother, Larry Monard; brother-in-law, Thomas Schwartzbeck; cousin, David Spring; and a host of other family and friends that left before her.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Tim May.Interment will be private.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome. com.