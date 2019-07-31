|
Mrs. Patricia Ann Schultz, 79, of Frederick died Monday, July 29, 2019 at Glade Valley Nursing and Rehab Center. She was the wife of the late Albert W. Schultz, Jr., who predeceased her in 2003.
Born February 21, 1940 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Desirie and Beatrice (Toohey) Prevost.
She graduated from Frederick High School, class of 1958. Mrs. Schultz worked at US News and World Report in Washington, DC before getting married on June 16, 1962 and starting their family.
Family meant everything to her, and times spent attending her grandchildren's many activities were most memorable to her.
She is survived by daughter Suzanne Sigler and husband, Marty, of Middletown; son, David Schultz, Sr., and wife, Noreen, of Walkersville; six grandchildren, Kelly Schultz and husband, Christopher Canales; Erin Greene, and husband, Colby; Rebekah Schultz and fiance Michael Ussery; David Schultz, Jr.; Jacob Sigler, and Rachel Sigler; three great-grandchildren, Emma and James Greene, and Allison Ussery; several nieces and nephews, including special niece Kathy Skinner; sister-in-law, Christine Baer and husband, Charles, Sr. "Baldy"; and brother-in-law, Jerry Schultz and wife, Shirley.
She was predeceased by her sister, Doris Prevost Mehaffie, and several aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 2 from the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019