Patricia "Pat" Ann Williamson, 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 22, 2020 at Harbor Chase at Prince William Common in Woodbridge, Virginia. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, she lived most of her life in Maryland. Pat worked for Verizon, formerly C&P Telephone, for 26 years and retired at a supervisory level.
Pat lived a life committed to service. She was a nationally recognized Girl Scouts of America Troop Leader for over 24 years, including leading Troop 1059 of the Penn Laurel Girl Scout Council in Middletown, Maryland from 1990-1997. She later became an outdoor trainer for the Girl Scouts of America organization. She was a two-time recipient of the Outstanding Leader Award and was awarded a Green Angel Pin. She was also an active member of the Lions Club International, and taught English as a private tutor to non-English speaking immigrants. Pat was an avid outdoorswoman, and loved camping, hiking, backpacking, birding, cross country skiing, canoeing, and rafting. Pat also had a love of knowledge and learning, and was always reading two or more books at a time and took adult learning courses through the local community college for years.
Pat was beloved by all who knew her. She was selfless, giving, friendly, warm, and had the most joyous laugh. She was a consistent safe haven for her loved ones. She was the type of person to stop and talk to babies or children when she was out just to make them smile. She was also the type of person to go out of her way to befriend people who felt alone or outcast.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, John "Tinker" Williamson, and her three children, including Kathleen Pulwers (John), Robert "Tom" Pugh (Caroline), and Ken Roesel, and four stepchildren, Tim Williamson, Teri Padua, Mike Williamson (Jeanie), and Laurie Schlameus (Larry). She was a devoted and beloved grandmother to Jessica Alldredge (Tim), Amy Bennett (John), Justin Beadel, Scott Padua (Michelle), Brianna Williamson (Alex), Zachary Pugh, Wesley Williamson, Erica Williamson, Carley Pugh, and Erin Williamson (Austen), and to four great-grandchildren.
A virtual Celebration of Life will take place on November 8, 2020 at 3pm. Please email PatWilliamsonMemorial@gmail.com for more information and the link to the service. Memorial Donations may be made in Pat's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
or the Girl Scouts of America at girlscouts.org
.