Our beloved Patsy passed on to the next life after a long struggle with dementia and Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Frostburg, Maryland in 1939 and graduated from Girl's Central High School in Cumberland, Maryland.



She was predeceased by her parents, Mary Ann Woods Harris and Joseph Bernard Harris, along with her eldest son, John Timothy Atkinson.



Patsy met the love of her life, Jack, in the mid-1950s and they married in 1957. They settled in Frostburg and raised three children prior to moving to several states throughout the nation.



Once her children were of school age, Patsy moved from being a homemaker, to working as a dental assistant and then helping to run a family business. Some of her passions were Mahjong, painting, traveling and spending time with friends and family.



In the mid-1980s, she and Jack began to move to various states as Jack pursued his professional career. They lived in Alabama, Ohio, North Carolina and Texas, establishing great friendships along the way. After retirement, they moved to Deep Creek Lake, Maryland while wintering in Tyler, Texas. She and Jack eventually moved to Middletown, MD to be closer to their children and grandchildren.



Patsy was a compassionate person who always saw the good in everyone. She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her five grandchildren. Her wit and sense of humor brought laughter and smiles to all those around her.



She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Jack Atkinson, of Middletown, MD along with her daughter, Juliann Atkinson Omenitsch (Jack) of Port Charlotte, FL; her son, Michael Atkinson (Michelle) of Middletown, MD; grandchildren, Joshua Omenitsch (Marielle Russack) of Lake Tahoe, CA; Joseph Omenitsch (Lina) of Las Vegas, NV; Jacqueline Omenitsch Scurlock (Bobby) of Ashburn, VA; Megan Atkinson and Brian Atkinson of Middletown, MD.



In addition, she is survived by sister, Mary Jo Brazik (Bill) of Eastlake, OH and brother, Larry Harris (Diane) of Mentor, OH, as well as, many brother and sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, all of whom will miss her dearly.



The family would like to thank the in-home care providers, Hospice of Frederick, and especially the staff at Vindabona Nursing Home for their continued support during Patsy's illness.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the dementia/Alzheimer's . Family and friends will be received at Durst Funeral Home, 57 Frost Ave, Frostburg, MD, on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 11 am to noon. Funeral services will follow at noon with Deacon Harold Bradley officiating.



Interment will be private. Words of comfort may be sent to the family following the obituary at www.durstfuneralhome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019