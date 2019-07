PATRICIA (PATTY) BOYD THOMAS BRADY, LOST HER BATTLE WITH BOTH ALZHEIMER'S AND FATHER TIME, SHE PASSED IN THE WEE HOURS OF JUNE 5TH 2019 , JUST FIVE DAYS FROM CELEBRATING HER 90TH BIRTHDAY.



THE ONLY CHILD OF FOREST A. AND ANN E. BOYD, PATRICIA WAS A PROUD ALUMNA OF BERWICK HIGH SCHOOL'S CLASS OF '47. WHERE SHE PARTICIPATED IN DRAMA AND CHEER LEADING AND REGULARLY ATTENDED CLASS PICNICS AND REUNIONS.



PATRICIA GRADUATED FROM WILKES COLLEGE IN 1951 WITH A BA IN ENGLISH. SHE WON DRAMAS "THE GOLDEN BOY" FOR HER LEADING ROLE IN 1950.



PATRICIA STARTED HER TEACHING CAREER AT FREDERICK HIGH SCHOOL IN FREDERICK MD IN 1955 AND CONTINUED TEACHING ENGLISH LITERATURE AND HONORS ENGLISH AT CALIFORNIA AREA HIGH SCHOOL IN WESTERN PA. EVEN AFTER HER RETIREMENT IN 1993 PATRICIA KEPT ON WITH SUBSTITUTE TEACHING IN HANOVER PA AND LATER TEACHING E.S.L. TO SEVERAL LOCAL FAMILIES IN THE AREA.



SHE WILL BE REMEMBERED BY SPECIAL FRIENDS, BARBARA JOHNSON OF ARLINGTON VA, ROZALIN NASHER OF FREDERICK MD AND CHARLES REILLY OF HARVEYS LAKE PA.



PATRICIA IS SURVIVED BY HER ONLY SON CHRISTOPHER BOYD THOMAS OF SEATTLE WA.



AN INURNMENT WITH NAVAL HONOR GUARD WILL TAKE PLACE AT ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY LATER THIS YEAR. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 15 to July 16, 2019