Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
118 East Second Street
Frederick, MD
1944 - 2019
Patricia Chipley Obituary
Patricia Ann "Pat" (Stevens) Chipley, 74, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. A native Fredericktonian born on October 20, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Howard L. Sr. and Margaret M. Farley Stevens.

For over almost 60 years Pat enjoyed being a hairstylist. She had many loyal customers who would best remember her from Golden Curl Salon, Tender Touch and Classic Touch Hairstylists (both of which she owned and operated) and most recently Homewood Beauty Salon and Bad Hair Day Salon.

Pat enjoyed trivia, playing cards, board and electronic games, crossword and Suduko puzzles, Bingo, gardening, dancing, going on cruises and, most of all, spending time with family and friends.

She was the proud mother of three daughters Kimberly A. Swank, Melanie D. Swank and Margaret R. "Megan" Swank, all of Frederick. In addition, she is survived by two brothers, Howard L. Stevens II and James E. Stevens, and nephew, Christopher D. Stevens.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 East Second Street, Frederick. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.

Those desiring may send memorial contributions in Pat's name to the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute, C/O Frederick Health Development Office, 400 West 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
