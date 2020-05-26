Ms. Patricia Ann Collins, 59, of Hagerstown, passed away on May 22, 2020 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. She was the wife of Terry Gross, of Hagerstown.Born December 11, 1960 in Frederick, Pat was the daughter of Ann Shear of Frederick and the late Shirley Collins, and she worked in school lunchrooms in Washington County. Pat loved her children and her family most of all. Pat was preceded in death by a daughter, Deanne Prichard, and a granddaughter, Makayla. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by three children, Tiffany Prichard, Ashley Prichard, and Glenn Lee Prichard, Jr.; seven stepchildren, T.J., Ronnie, Jason, Jackie, Terri, Cherie, and Lisa; siblings, Cindy Surber, Doug Collins, Jeff Collins and James Shear; 22 grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.Friends may stop by to pay their respects and sign the guest book from 2 - 4 PM on Monday, June 1st at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD. Inurnment will be private. Floral tributes are welcome.