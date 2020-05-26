Patricia Collins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Patricia Ann Collins, 59, of Hagerstown, passed away on May 22, 2020 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. She was the wife of Terry Gross, of Hagerstown.

Born December 11, 1960 in Frederick, Pat was the daughter of Ann Shear of Frederick and the late Shirley Collins, and she worked in school lunchrooms in Washington County. Pat loved her children and her family most of all. Pat was preceded in death by a daughter, Deanne Prichard, and a granddaughter, Makayla. In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by three children, Tiffany Prichard, Ashley Prichard, and Glenn Lee Prichard, Jr.; seven stepchildren, T.J., Ronnie, Jason, Jackie, Terri, Cherie, and Lisa; siblings, Cindy Surber, Doug Collins, Jeff Collins and James Shear; 22 grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.

Friends may stop by to pay their respects and sign the guest book from 2 - 4 PM on Monday, June 1st at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD. Inurnment will be private. Floral tributes are welcome.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved