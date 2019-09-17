|
Mrs. Patricia Arlene Conner, 68, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away at her home on September 15, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born January 27, 1951 in Frederick, Maryland and was the daughter of Anna E. Lam Eury and the late Russell E. Eury Sr.
On February 10, 2009 she married Richard Leon Hahn Jr., who survives.
Surviving in addition to her mother and husband are five brothers, Russell Eury, Dennis Eury, Robert Eury, Ronald Eury and Charles Eury, and three sisters, Pam Dawson, Debbie Fauble and Paula Smothers.
In addition to her father she is preceded in death by one brother, Paul Eury, in 2007.
She is also survived by eleven nieces and nephews and sixteen great nieces and nephews and one great great niece and numerous cousins and one aunt.
Family and friends will be received at the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland on Wednesday September 18, 2019 from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm.
The funeral service will be at 11am on Thursday September 19, 2019 at the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren, 6213 Picnic Woods Road, Jefferson, MD 21755. Burial immediately after at the Pleasant View Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made In Patricia's name to Frederick County Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701 and the Jefferson Volunteer Ambulance Company, 4603 Lander Road, Jefferson, MD 21755.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019