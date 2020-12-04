Patricia Ann CullerJuly 21, 1949 - December 01, 2020Patricia "Trish" Ann Culler of Hagerstown, Maryland passed away Tuesday December 01, 2020.Born in Frederick, Maryland to the late Dr. John M. Culler and Mary Ruth Culler, Trish's surviving relatives include her two children: son Mac Smith and his partner Daniel Rodriquez and daughter Kelly Smith-Neuens and her husband Brian Neuens. Trish is also survived by her brother John M. Culler III, his wife Frances Culler, their son, Jeffrey Culler and his family and their daughter-in-law Karie Culler and her son.Trish was a small business owner and loving parent. She was passionate about animal welfare and adoption, and every year hand knitted hats to keep premature babies warm for Frederick Memorial Hospital.Graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Masks and social distancing is required.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Trish's honor to the Frederick Humane Society or Frederick Memorial Hospital.