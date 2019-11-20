|
Patricia Elizabeth Allingham, age 93, of Frederick, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy.
Born May 29, 1926 in San Bernardino, CA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Herbert Clarke and Mary Adeline Groff Clarke. She was the wife of John Wing Allingham, who predeceased her in 2013.
Mrs. Allingham was a longtime member of St. David's Episcopal Church, Washington DC, where she held numerous positions and sang in the choir. She was also active at the National Cathedral. She was formerly employed as the store manager with Garfinckels Department Store. She enjoyed weaving, spinning, knitting, cooking and traveling, having taught English in Japan for 1 year. She loved making Christmas cookies with her grandchildren.
Her family would to thank the staff from Heartfields and Kline Hospice House for their compassionate care.
Surviving are a daughter, Sheila Bushnell and husband Ronald of Frederick; grandchildren, Kevin R. Ward and wife Alexis of Lovettsville, VA, Kristen Ann Harley and husband Thomas, and Nicholas Allingham, all of Frederick; and great-grandchildren, twins Joshua Martin and Gracie Ann Harley, J.P. and Joseph Viellenave and Patrick and Gawyn Ward.
She was predeceased by a son, James M. Allingham in 2003; and a brother, Pierce F. Clarke.
A funeral service will be held at Chapel Lutheran Church, 11109 Daysville Rd., Frederick, MD 21701 on Friday, November 22 at 11 a.m. Rev. Gordon Narvesen and Seminarian Ron Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
There will be no public visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Lutheran Church, at the above address or Kline Hospice House, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019