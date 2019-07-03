Patricia A. Fincham, 76, of Hagerstown, passed from this life on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Sterling Care South Mountain in Boonsboro. Born on June 25, 1943, in Locust Point, MD, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna Mary (Lenivy) Walzak. She was the loving wife of the late Roy Fincham.



She was a graduate of Our Lady of Good Council in Baltimore. Patricia was a longtime employee of Crestar Bank and SunTrust Bank retiring in 2003. She enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with her friends and family.



She is survived by Diane Hinojosa and her fiance, Jeff Sanbower, of New Market, and Evelyn Halich of Hagerstown; four grandchildren, Victoria, Carlos and his partner, Bethany, Margaret and Renee; eight great-grandchildren, Travis, our angel who passed, Edric, Karvin, Carlos, III, Maliah, DJ, Carmilla and Leo; sister, Joann Schamehorn and husband, William, of Salisbury; brother, Jim Walzak and wife, Hope, of Kent Island; and closest family friend, Jack Bangs of Virginia.



A celebration of Patricia's life journey will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville in Mt. Airy, MD. Rev. Tim May will officiate. Entombment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens Masoleum, Frederick.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service on Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 3 to July 4, 2019