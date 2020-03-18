|
|
Patricia "Pat" Ireland Houston died March 16, 2020. She was born March 11, 1939 in Morgantown, Kentucky to Reverend G. Russell Ireland and Myrtle Rider Ireland.
As a daughter of a Methodist minister, Pat, her older brother, Larry Gene, and her younger sister, Sara Ann, moved to numerous towns within Kentucky so her father could preach, teach, and guide Methodist congregations in the teachings of Christ and the Bible. Pat was graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1960 with a B.S. degree in Home Economics. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Dr. William E. "Ed" Houston. Pat and Ed married in 1960 and continued to move for Ed's military career throughout their marriage. After Pat's mother's passing in 1966, the Ireland family welcomed Jimadean Johnson Ireland as Russell's wife and the stepmother and grandmother of the Ireland family in 1967.
As a lifelong designer, Pat saw beauty in nature, in architecture, and in people. With each move, she redesigned her homes creating beautiful living spaces for her family and welcomed extended family and friends into her home life wherever she lived. She taught everyone she met to see the beauty in his or her surroundings. Pat taught many children in Sunday school, designed commercial spaces, and guided her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to be upstanding citizens of the world and to glorify God with their lives.
In addition to Ed, Pat is survived by her sister Sara Ann Wetzel of Owensboro, KY; three children and their spouses, Holly and John Bohman of Frederick, MD; Heather and Rick Borntraeger of Louisville, KY; Kelly and Heather Houston of Cornelius, NC; six grandchildren, Cassidy Bohman (Molly) of Fairfax, VA; Tessa Bohman of Falls Church, VA; Tyler Borntraeger and Haley Borntraeger of Louisville, KY; Hadley Houston and Tad Houston of Cornelius, NC; two great-grandchildren, Rider Bohman and Savannah Bohman of Fairfax, VA; nieces and nephews, and countless friends throughout the United States and abroad.
A memorial service will be held April 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Cornelius, NC. An additional service will be held in Louisville, KY at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 19600 Zion Ave., Cornelius, NC 28031. 704-892-8566
The Houston family is under the care of Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, Huntersville. Online condolences and memories may be shared at kepnerfh.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020