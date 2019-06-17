Ms. Patricia Leigh Campbell Jacobsen, 61 of Brunswick, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home in the care of Hospice. She was the daughter of the late Patrick Eugene Campbell Sr. and Virginia Lee Monroe Campbell.



Born on May 12, 1958, she worked over 20 years for BP Solar as well as other industry positions until she settled at FMH in Frederick, Maryland. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, reading, dancing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. She was an active member of Frederick Christian Fellowship Church in Frederick.



She was affectionally known by family and friends as Trisha, Pat and Patty. She graduated from Brunswick High School in the class of 1976, were she played various sports and was a stand-out talent in the areas of Basketball, Volleyball, Softball, Cheerleading and Track & Field.



She is survived by one brother, Patrick Eugene Campbell Jr. and wife D'nita of Adelphia, MD. and two sisters, Sharon Campbell and husband, Gene of Hinesville, GA, and Robin Campbell Frederick of Fairmont, WV, one uncle, Joseph Campbell Sr. and friend and one Aunt, Margaret James of Brooklyn, NY, many nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends.



Friends may gather on Saturday, June 22nd from 1:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a celebration of Patricia's life will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens; floral tributes are welcome.



The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown to them during this time of bereavement. Special thanks to Betty Campbell, Robert Forney, Debbie Ayres, Dorothy Smothers, Joann King, Brandon Scott and Ester Scott. May God Bless and Keep You! Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 17 to June 19, 2019