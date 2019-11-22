|
|
Patricia "Gail" Keyes, 59, died peacefully at home with her husband of 22 years, Ken Keyes, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, after a 24 year long battle with breast cancer.
Gail was born on August 18, 1960 to the late Denny and Keiko Franks in Baltimore, MD. She was raised in a Marine Corps family in numerous locations around the world which is where she learned to love traveling. When not tending to their business, Green Meadows Petting Farm in Ijamsville, MD, they traveled the globe; China, Ireland, Italy, England, to name a few. Gail lovingly captured those memories through her other passions, photography and scrapbooking.
Wherever Gail went, she always made connections. Whether talking to other travelers at Stonehenge, gabbing with scrapbooking friends at a crop, or greeting visitors at Green Meadows Farm, Gail was quick with a smile or a laugh. She understood that life is precious and should be lived to the fullest.
Gail leaves behind Ken, their children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, a multitude of friends, and her beloved dogs, Sadie and Livie. She will be remembered as a lover of life and a fierce warrior who is finally at rest.
A memorial service will be held on December 14th at Green Meadows Farm at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cancer Support Foundation (cancersupportfoundation.org) in memory of Gail Keyes.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019