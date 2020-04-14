|
Patricia Louise Bruchey Lenhart, 76, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Kline Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Harry C. Lenhart, Jr., who died in July 2019. Born in Frederick on July 18, 1943, she was a daughter of the late John W. Bruchey, Sr., and the late Lillian M. Wade Williams.
She had worked for many years as a seamstress for Sagner's Clothing Factory. She and her husband were active members of the Mt. Pleasant Ruritian Club and also a member of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Woodsboro and the Amvets Post 2 Frederick. She enjoyed reading and gardening.
Surviving is her daughter, Treena Lenhart Bell and husband Dwayne, son, Joseph E. Grimes and wife Jan, sister, Catherine "Sis" Wilcom, grandchildren, Jared Grimes, Julia Grimes, Braycen Bell, Skyler Bell and wife Myrna, many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Barbara Stockman. She was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Bruchey, John W. Bruchey, Jr., Charles Stine, Pauline Gosnell, Catherine Blank and Cora Lee Smith.
Private services with interment will be in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
A celebration of her life will be at a later time. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020