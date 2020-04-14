Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Patricia Lenhart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lenhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lenhart


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lenhart Obituary
Patricia Louise Bruchey Lenhart, 76, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at the Kline Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Harry C. Lenhart, Jr., who died in July 2019. Born in Frederick on July 18, 1943, she was a daughter of the late John W. Bruchey, Sr., and the late Lillian M. Wade Williams.

She had worked for many years as a seamstress for Sagner's Clothing Factory. She and her husband were active members of the Mt. Pleasant Ruritian Club and also a member of the Glen W. Eyler American Legion Woodsboro and the Amvets Post 2 Frederick. She enjoyed reading and gardening.

Surviving is her daughter, Treena Lenhart Bell and husband Dwayne, son, Joseph E. Grimes and wife Jan, sister, Catherine "Sis" Wilcom, grandchildren, Jared Grimes, Julia Grimes, Braycen Bell, Skyler Bell and wife Myrna, many nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Barbara Stockman. She was preceded in death by siblings, Charles Bruchey, John W. Bruchey, Jr., Charles Stine, Pauline Gosnell, Catherine Blank and Cora Lee Smith.

Private services with interment will be in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.

A celebration of her life will be at a later time. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -