The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lewis


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lewis Obituary
Patricia L. Lewis, 76, Middletown, died Sunday July 28, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Paul L. Lewis.

Born in Frederick on March 20, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Miriam Huffer Rice. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown.

Surviving, besides her husband are two children Paul E. (Lisa) Lewis of Myersville and Donna (Stephen) Cahill of Parisburg, VA, four grandchildren Zachary and Jessica Lewis and Kevin and Jedediah Cahill, three sisters Connie Kinna and Faye Greenawalt both of Middletown and Billy Sullivan of Owensville, Missouri

She was predeceased in October 2018 by a grandson Jason Cahill.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 31 from 6 to 8 PM from the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Thursday August 1 from the funeral home. Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown, MD
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Download Now