|
|
Patricia L. Lewis, 76, Middletown, died Sunday July 28, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Paul L. Lewis.
Born in Frederick on March 20, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Miriam Huffer Rice. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Middletown.
Surviving, besides her husband are two children Paul E. (Lisa) Lewis of Myersville and Donna (Stephen) Cahill of Parisburg, VA, four grandchildren Zachary and Jessica Lewis and Kevin and Jedediah Cahill, three sisters Connie Kinna and Faye Greenawalt both of Middletown and Billy Sullivan of Owensville, Missouri
She was predeceased in October 2018 by a grandson Jason Cahill.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 31 from 6 to 8 PM from the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Thursday August 1 from the funeral home. Interment will be made in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown, MD
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 29 to July 30, 2019