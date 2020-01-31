|
Patricia Lohman Duley was truly the most amazing wife, mother, Gigi, friend, and person. On January 21, 2020, she passed peacefully at home.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Duley Jr; her son, Chris (Kellie); her daughter, Colleen (Chris); her precious grandson, Ronan; her mother, Melva; her brother, Michael (Brenda); and so many other close friends and family. She was predeceased by her father, "Bucky" and her brother, John.
Trish loved cooking and entertaining. She enjoyed anything outdoors, especially gardening. She loved art; she was a talented painter and photographer. She traveled often with her beloved husband, Rod.
Trish was unbreakably positive. Instead of a funeral, she wanted her family and friends to get together and celebrate her birthday in May. Details regarding the event to come. Send flowers for the celebration in Spring (at her request, no mums!) or make a donation in her honor to .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020