Patricia Diane Long , (also known as Pat, Patsy, and MomMom),of Frederick, Maryland born March 24, 1933 in Frederick, Maryland was welcomed to her forever heavenly home on January 17. Patsy fought for years with Alzheimer's which she called sometimers. Her family and friends were there every step of the way as the disease progressed.
Among those left behind to grieve the passing of this Wonderful Woman, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Great Great grandmother, Friend, and Bus driver; sister Joan Hedges and Elvan; Her four children Jenny Bartgis and Carolyn, Julie Stump and Tom, Jerry Bartgis and Marina and Jodee Rudy and Troy. Her grandchildren Diane Bartgis, Justin & Jason Haines, Jennifer & Jessica Bartgis, Joanie Jones, Jay & John Bartgis, and Audrey & Grace Rudy. Great grandchildren Jenna, Jonathan Jada, Lucas, Jared, Cole, Zavier, Zayden, Alivia, Autumn, Brady and Logan. Great-great grandchild Mason and her beloved companion, her sweetheart of a dog Lucky. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Virginia Esterly, Thomas Watkins, her devout husband Reginald (Reggie) Lee Long and most recently her loving son Johnny Bartgis.
Most of Frederick will remember her as the sweet lady who drove the Transit bus for over 35 years. She spent 27 years as an adult foster care provider. Her family and friends will remember her for deep love of family, love of God and faithfulness to Trinity United Methodist church, the love of her friends and her class mates from Frederick High School, love of music, love for traveling, caring for others and her quirky humor. The family wishes are that she is at peace now surrounded by loved ones gone before. We love you mom! The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 11:00 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 West Patrick Street, Frederick with associate Pastor John Morrill officiating. Interment will be in Clustered Spires in Linden Hills, Frederick. Her family would like to acknowledge the amazing support of her daughter Julie, Daybreak Adult Day Care Center and Hospice of Frederick without them we would not have been able to keep her home as she wished. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Patricia Longs name to Day break Adult Center and Hospice of Frederick County.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020