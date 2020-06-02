Patricia M. Stevens
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia M. Stevens passed away peacefully at Glade Valley Nursing Home on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 68.



Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Roy Stevens, her two children and their spouses, and four grandchildren all of Frederick County MD. She is also survived by her two sisters, a brother and a long, long list of dear friends in Maryland and Pennsylvania.



Patricia was born on December 14, 1951 in Scranton, PA to the late John and Eleanor Sasala. She graduated from West Scranton High School in 1969. She married Roy Stevens her high school sweetheart in 1974. She was an administrative assistant with PNC Bank for many years. Patricia loved being social and entertaining her many friends and family members over the years.



Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Patricia's love of making kids smile. To donate online please visit www.stjude.org or to donate by phone, please call 1-800-805-5856.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy, MD, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc. Expressions may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved