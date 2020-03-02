Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Patricia Marie Campanaro


1961 - 2020
Patricia Marie Campanaro Obituary
Patricia Marie Campanaro, 59, of New Market, Maryland passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 with family by her side. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Billy, and adored children, Rosetta and Ronnie.

Born February 18, 1961 in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of Marie Janosko, and the late Ronald Janosko; and was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Janosko Jr.

Patty was employed by Springfield Hospital Center as a compassionate therapist for 29 years.

She was and always will be the sweetest light in our family and an angel to all that she touched.

Patty is survived by a foster brother, Shawn Butterbaugh; cherished sisters-in-law, Vickijo (Craig), MaryKay, Toni Ann (Sig), and Suzi (Stan); and will be forever remembered by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Private burial in Maryland.

A memorial service in Patty's honor will be held in Rochester, NY at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Deaf Independent Living Association (where her son resides) 806 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, MD. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
