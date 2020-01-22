|
Patricia McLaughlin Baumann, 91, of Summerville, passed away, January 20, 2020 at Cypress Place.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 o'clock at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC, 29485.
Flowers will be accepted.
Patricia was born on June 30, 1928 in Washington, DC, daughter of the late Stanley McLaughlin and Avaree Merritt McLaughlin. She was a volunteer at the Frederick County School System and she enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include: son: Ronald "Ron" Baumann (Cherie) of Summerville; grandchildren: Alan Baumann (Kayla) of Lexington and Sean Baumann (Rebecca) of San Marco's, CA; great grandchildren: Morgan, Aiden, Carter and Caroline. She is predeceased by one sister and one brother.
