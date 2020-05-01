Patricia Anne (Patti) Meitzler Davis passed away at the age of 54 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Frederick Health. Having courageously battled a debilitating condition, Ehlers Danlos Syndrome for 10 years, died of complications from Covid 19 . She was a resident of Ballenger Creek Center since January, 2020. Born in Frederick, MD on January 5, 1966, she was the daughter of Joanne Titus Creager Meitzler Cooperman and the late Charles Oland Meitzler, Jr. She was the loving wife of Douglas Edward Davis whom she married on April 26, 2003. Patti graduated from Thomas Johnson High School and Towson University. She was a beloved Music teacher in the Frederick County Public School System for many years. She was an accomplished singer performing at numerous events. Her heartfelt flair for writing was a tremendous inspiration for others who suffered. Patti loved God, her husband, family, relatives, friends, music, Kauai, Hawaii, and her companion white Schnauzers. Surviving to honor her memory are her husband Doug, mother Joanne, step-father William Cooperman, God mother Connie Testerman, mother-in-law Ruth M. Davis; brother Matthew Creager Meitzler and wife Duchdy Meng, nephews Kobi Sheng-An Meitzler and Phoenix Meng Meitzler, sister Jenna Meng Minnick and husband Guy, niece Allison Meng Minnick, uncle Dr. Allan Richard Creager and wife Shirley Eatmon, cousin Sarah Eatmon Creager and fiance Jason Tamasco, aunt Betsy Meitzler Lang, cousin Stephanie Lang Walker and husband Bob; sisters-in-law Anita Higy and husband Chuck, Diana Fath and husband Mike, brother-in-law Matthew Davis and wife Janis, a number of nieces and nephews, step-brothers, step-sister, step nieces and nephews, many cousins and two special childhood friends, Sherry Damsteegt Bueso and Debbie Marcinko Keller. Patti's infectious smile and beautiful voice will be missed by everyone and we will "Love You Forever." Our family would like to thank Father Pothin Nygle, Chaplain Mary, Dcn.Mike O'Donnel, Director of Pastoral Care at Evangelical Lutheran Church, and Dr. Tyra Kane for their unrelenting support to Patti over the last several years. A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses in the ICU at Frederick Health for their unselfish dedication to all of their patients. A Celebration of Patti's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions in Patti's memory can be sent to: EDS Society 1732 1st. Avenue #20373 New York, NY 10128 Evangelical Lutheran Church 35 East Church St. Frederick, MD 21701 Zion Lutheran Church 107 East Main St. Middletown, MD 21769





