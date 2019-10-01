Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Nelson Obituary
Patricia Maria Nelson (Bossert) 77, of Meadow View VA passed away peacefully on September 28th, 2019. Born August 23rd, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Charles William Bossert and Geraldine Louise Warfield. Patricia is preceded in death by Daughter's Carole Powell and Mary Kemp. Son; Steven Powell, grandson Daniel Kemp and sister Dolores "Dee" Christian. She is survived by her loving husband John Nelson, son James Gatton Jr, daughter Sherry Eckenrode (Jesse). Brother James Bossert, Dennis Charles Bossert "Buddy" (Bonnie) and sister Rebecca (Tim) Taury, along with 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Patricia will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Patricia's family would like to give a special thank you to Heather and Ashley Eckenrode, Brandy Wolf and the staff of Hospice of Washington County. Friends may call on Thursday October 3rd from 10-11 am at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel, with funeral services following at 11 am Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Patricia's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.