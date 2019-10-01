|
|
Patricia Maria Nelson (Bossert) 77, of Meadow View VA passed away peacefully on September 28th, 2019. Born August 23rd, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Charles William Bossert and Geraldine Louise Warfield. Patricia is preceded in death by Daughter's Carole Powell and Mary Kemp. Son; Steven Powell, grandson Daniel Kemp and sister Dolores "Dee" Christian. She is survived by her loving husband John Nelson, son James Gatton Jr, daughter Sherry Eckenrode (Jesse). Brother James Bossert, Dennis Charles Bossert "Buddy" (Bonnie) and sister Rebecca (Tim) Taury, along with 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Patricia will be remembered as a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Patricia's family would like to give a special thank you to Heather and Ashley Eckenrode, Brandy Wolf and the staff of Hospice of Washington County. Friends may call on Thursday October 3rd from 10-11 am at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens Chapel, with funeral services following at 11 am Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Patricia's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019