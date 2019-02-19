Patricia Ann Pinkney, 78, of Rosemont, Maryland, passed from this life peacefully at home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James Faulkner Pinkney, Jr. for 54 years.







Born on January 1, 1941 in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of George Reuben and Margaret Elizabeth (Smith) Loux. Patti Ann attended Cornell University where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel Administration in 1962. After traveling the world as a purser for Pan American Airlines, Patti Ann married the love of her life and began her life's most fulfilling vocation in raising her three wonderful daughters. Patti Ann continued her work in the hospitality industry, eventually retiring as the manager of Burke Lake Gardens retirement community in 1999. She was a long-time member of the Church of the Resurrection in Alexandria, VA, Girl Scout leader, avid gardener, and voracious reader. Patti Ann will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, diplomacy, the high standards she maintained, and the atmosphere of harmony and optimism she created.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth, Carrie, and Anne; sons-in-law Kevin Coyne, Thomas Cuddy, and Timothy Reed; and seven grandchildren (Albert, Stephen, Emma, Benjamin, Thomas, James, and David).



Services and interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Shrine Mont, the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia camp and conference center in Orkney Springs, Virginia (https://shrinemont.com/donate/). Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHomes.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019