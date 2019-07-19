Mrs. Patricia May (Misner) Ridenour, 71, of Thurmont, MD passed away on July 18, 2019. She was born June 25, 1948 in Walkersville, MD. She was the wife of the late Roger L. Ridenour that she is now reunited with. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Olive (Engle) Misner, brothers John Jr., and Daniel Misner and her pug Candi.Pat was the owner and operator of Thurmont Kountry Kitchen in Thurmont, MD for over 35 years with the help of Sherry who has ran the restaurant for the last 5 years.Pat is survived by her daughters: Tracy Boyd and husband Bruce, Andrea Shafer, and Sherry Myers and husband Rob, as well as her grandchildren Bruce Jr. and fiance Meghan; Beth and husband David Ohler; Greg and Mandy Shafer; Paris Perez; and Bobby, Nick and fiance Carrie, and Jayden Myers. She has 6 great grandchildren: Madison and Jordyn Ohler, Kendall and Kellan Boyd, and Declan and Maverick Myers. She is also survived by her sister Beverly Shriner, her special little pug Scrunchy whom she loved dearly, and many nieces and nephews.Pat was an avid bowler in her earlier day, she enjoyed playing scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, and had the vocabulary of a sailor. She had worked at Claire Frock, Thurmont Shoe Factory, drove a bus for Head Start program, Mt Gate Family Restaurant, and Gentlemen Jim's (Emmitsburg) before pursuing her dream of opening her own restaurant in Thurmont, MD. Pat loved cooking and making homemade dishes from scratch. She collected cookbooks and had an enormous collection. Pat loved socializing with all of the customers at the restaurant and enjoyed seeing multiple generations frequent the restaurant over the years. At Pat's request there will be no service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Thurmont Food Bank, P.O. Box 74, Thurmont, MD 21788. A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sunday July 28th from 3 to 5 p.m. at Vigilant Hose Company Activities Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg MD.Her family would like to thank Dr. McKenna, the ICU nursing staff at FMH, and the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) at the University of Maryland Medical Center for the remarkable, loving way you took care of our mother as if she were your own. Pat's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home, online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 19 to July 21, 2019